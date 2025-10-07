Kazakhstan to Increase Oil Supply to Germany in 2026

ALMATY – Kazakhstan will expand oil exports to Germany in 2026 following an agreement between KazMunayGaz (KMG) and Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, the companies announced on Oct. 7.

KMG Chairman Askar Khasenov held talks in Astana with Johannes Bremer, CEO of Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, to discuss transportation routes and the growing demand for Kazakh oil in the European market. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.

As a result, the existing supply contract was extended until the end of 2026, with shipments set to rise from 100,000 to 130,000 tons per month. The additional volumes will be sourced primarily from Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V.

Oil from other major Kazakh projects has also reached Germany in recent years. Deliveries from Kashagan B.V. began in 2024, while Tengizchevroil joined the supply chain in 2025.

From January to September 2025, Kazakhstan exported approximately 1.5 million tons of crude oil to the Schwedt refinery in northeastern Germany, underscoring the growing role of the country in ensuring Europe’s energy security.