Kazakhstan Extends Contract on Oil Supply to Germany by Year-End

ASTANA — KazMunayGas (KMG), the national oil and gas company, has extended its current agreement on oil supply from Karachaganak Petroleum Operating to an oil refinery in Schwedt, Germany, until the end of 2024, the KMG press service reported on May 21.

The agreement envisages a monthly oil transportation volume of 100,000 tons.

In January-April, Kazakhstan transported 420,000 tons of oil to Germany via the Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline and onward along the Druzhba pipeline.

Kazakh oil is exported to Germany through this route under the Kazakhstan ExportBlend Crude Oil (KEBCO) brand.