Kazakhstan Showcases Investment and Energy Partnerships at Energy Week 2025

ALMATY – Astana hosts Kazakhstan Energy Week (KEW 2025) and the 16th Eurasian Forum KAZENERGY at the Palace of Independence on Oct. 2-4, establishing an international dialogue platform for the Central Asian and Caspian regions.

The event attracted more than 2,500 delegates from over 300 companies and 50 countries, reported the Ministry of Energy press service.

This year’s event promises to be the most ambitious yet, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the KAZENERGY Association, the forum’s key organizer.

Focus on investment and partnership

One of the central sessions, titled “Economy of Investments: Partnership between Business and the State”, gathered senior officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, Chairman of KAZENERGY Bolat Akchulakov, and representatives of the Kazakhstan Investors Association alongside international consulting and business groups.

Kuantyrov stressed Kazakhstan’s shift from raw material dependence to value-added industries, noting that deep processing in oil and gas could increase revenues tenfold to twentyfold.

He also presented the National Digital Investment Platform, which already includes more than 1,000 projects.

Kuantyrov noted that refined products are worth more than ten times the value of crude oil and can generate over 10,000 product types, from fuel to high-tech polymers. Expanding processing capacity, he emphasized, could transform petrochemicals into a driver of the national economy, with a projected value exceeding $80 billion.

Regional energy cooperation

On the sidelines of KEW 2025, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov met with Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma Shofakir.

The talks focused on electricity cooperation, particularly the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on power supplies from the Rogun hydropower plant, following a 2023 memorandum.

The ministers also discussed synchronization of the power grids of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, with KEGOC and Tajikistan’s energy companies set to coordinate technical aspects of electricity transit.

Major energy projects with international partners

Another key meeting took place between KazMunayGas (KMG) Chairman Askhat Khasenov and Luca Vignati, Director of Exploration and Production at Eni SpA’s Global Natural Resources division.

The two sides discussed the continued development of the Karachaganak field, highlighting the importance of strengthening local content and increasing the share of Kazakh professionals in key roles at Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO).

They also reviewed progress in renewable energy, including the recent launch of a 50 MW solar power plant in Zhanaozen, Mangystau region.

This facility represents the first stage of a 247 MW hybrid power complex, which will also include a 77 MW wind farm and a 120 MW gas plant, both scheduled for completion in 2026.

KEW 2025 reaffirmes its role as a hub for dialogue between government, business, and international organizations.

With its focus on investment reforms, industrial diversification, and regional energy cooperation, the forum once again positioned Kazakhstan as a leading regional player and an increasingly attractive destination for long-term investment.