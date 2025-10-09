Kazakhstan Increases Budget Revenues as Digital Reform Advances

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s state budget revenues grew by 23.4% in 2025, reaching 21.6 trillion tenge (approximately US$40 billion). It was revealed during the Oct. 8 meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev.

Of the total revenues, 15.2 trillion tenge (US$28.2 billion) came from tax receipts, underscoring stronger fiscal performance compared to the previous year, reported the Akorda press service.

The republican budget was executed at 101.6% in the first nine months of 2025, while maintaining a strong focus on social spending.

President Tokayev was also informed about measures to enhance the efficiency of tax and customs administration, as well as revenue inflows to the Special State Fund.

Special attention was given to the implementation of the new Law on Public Procurement, which aims to shorten procedural timelines, increase transparency, and support domestic producers. According to the minister, analytical and oversight processes in the Treasury’s information system are now fully automated.

Within the broader digital finance agenda, emphasis is placed on building and expanding Big Data capabilities and introducing artificial intelligence into tax and customs processes. These tools are expected to further improve efficiency and transparency.

Takiyev also informed about the results of state audits. According to him, between January and August, 791 inspections were conducted, uncovering financial violations totaling 337.5 billion tenge (approximately US$624 million).

President Tokayev emphasized the importance of maintaining systematic efforts to ensure fiscal stability, fulfilling all social obligations, and continuing the digital transformation of state finances.

He also highlighted the importance of adopting modern oversight tools to strengthen financial discipline.