Kazakhstan Expands Artificial Intelligence Network 

ALMATY — Kazakhstan has made significant progress in developing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies over the past three years, according to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development statement.

Kazakhstan launched alem.cloud, the region’s largest national supercomputing center. The facility serves as a technological backbone for the country’s growing AI ecosystem, reported Kazinform news agency on Oct. 20.

Among the most notable achievements is AlemLLM, a Kazakh large language model, which is now publicly available and used by universities, government agencies, and the IT community.

Through Astana Hub’s international offices in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, China, and the UAE, Kazakhstan supports the export of domestic IT services and attracts investors. The export of Kazakh IT products, including AI solutions, has exceeded 140 billion tenge (USD$260 million).

A major advancement in digital governance is the National AI Platform, which includes more than 100 AI agents automating key e-government services such as Egov and e-Otinish. Built on open-source architecture, the platform has reduced administrative workloads and improved service accessibility for citizens.

Particular emphasis has been placed on the Digital Family Map project, developed in partnership with the UNDP. This AI-powered scoring model aggregates real-time data from over 120 sources to assess the well-being of more than 6 million families nationwide.

AI technologies are now being introduced across Kazakhstan’s major economic sectors. In construction, a unified digital platform for project planning and tracking is under development. Satellite monitoring systems are used to analyze land and crop productivity, while digital tools are being implemented to optimize resource use or water sources.

Kazakhstan is also investing in human capital through its AI Movement initiative. More than 400,000 people have been trained through programs such as AI-Sana, AI-Qyzmet and AI-People for the general public.

By the end of 2025, the AI-Corporate program will be launched for major state holdings such as Samruk Kazyna, Baiterek, and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. The country’s goal is to train 1 million citizens in five years.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Kazakhstan is also introducing Day of AI — an educational course for schoolchildren from grades 1 to 4, with plans to expand it across all grade levels.