Kazakhstan Develops Digital Family Map to Facilitate Social Support

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin presented the Digital Family Map, which was designed to facilitate social support to the country’s citizens at a Sept. 15 meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Citizens are categorized into 5.9 million families in five groups according to their economic, social, and housing circumstances as well as health and education data, which the ministry will use to develop support measures.

Starting from Sept. 1, payments for five types of benefits are being launched in test mode – for birth and child care, for caring for a child with a disability, and for unemployment and disability. Five additional services are planned, including a social payment for the loss of a breadwinner, an allowance for mothers with many children, targeted social support, and pension payments.

The meeting participants also addressed the development of information technologies in healthcare. The eHealth patient-oriented electronic sharing system will contribute to the formation of a comprehensive national electronic health passport for citizens that will improve the quality and accessibility of medical care tailored to each individual’s needs and the transition to continuous monitoring of the patient’s health in general.

The officials also discussed the fifth generation cellular communication standard 5G/IMT. An open auction will be held soon to distribute the corresponding radio frequencies. Up to 100 companies will participate.