Snow Leopards Rebound in Western Tien Shan With Signs of Growth

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has confirmed the presence of the snow leopard in the Western Tien Shan, along with evidence of stable reproduction, a significant milestone for the conservation of the rare species, according to Alexey Grachev, head of the theriology laboratory at the Institute of Zoology.

At a regional briefing, Grachev said at least eight animals have been recorded in the Kyrgyzstan’s Alatau mountains, including females with cubs.

“This is particularly important because it shows not only the species’ presence, but also successful breeding in the area. The findings helped support the creation of the Merke Regional Nature Park in late 2025, where the species is now protected,” he said.

Grachev emphasized that the Western Tien Shan is critical for conservation because the local population lies at the edge of the species’ global range and affects its overall stability.

“Peripheral groups like this help maintain the resilience of the range and support genetic and ecological diversity,” he said.

According to him, the population’s stability is linked to protected areas and ongoing scientific monitoring. Scientists also do not rule out the possibility that snow leopards could eventually return to the Karatau Mountains, where they once lived just 50 kilometers from Turkistan.

“There is a possibility of natural recovery in Karatau if prey, habitat and protection measures are maintained. This is not imminent, but the conditions are in place,” Grachev said.

The Western Tien Shan remains one of Kazakhstan’s key biodiversity areas, home to dozens of rare species, including the Karatau argali, whose population has risen to nearly 980 in recent years.

The region is also the only habitat of Menzbier’s marmot, an endemic species that cannot be restored elsewhere. Stable populations of the Turkistan lynx and the Tien Shan brown bear further indicate a balanced ecosystem.

Grachev noted that protected areas and modern monitoring tools, including camera traps, satellite tracking and drones have supported conservation gains.

Meanwhile, the snow leopard population in the Ile-Alatau National Park has quadrupled. The park officials said numbers increased from 5-10 animals in 1996 to 39 today, marking significant growth in rare and endangered species over the past three decades.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.