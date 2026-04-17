Where Sport Meets Art: What’s On This Weekend in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – A diverse lineup of events awaits this weekend, featuring concerts, unique sounds, and art exhibitions for everyone to enjoy. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a list of events you can attend with friends and family.

Astana

Best of Ne Prosto Pop concert, April 19

A high energy musical spectacle brings the biggest pop hits of the 2000s to life in a bold new format. More than 35 performers share the stage, combining a live symphony orchestra and choir with dancefloor ready beats.

This is not just a concert, but a full scale disco party with powerful arrangements and the energy of a true live show, blending nostalgia, rhythm and a cinematic sound that keeps the crowd moving all night.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Horseback riding tour, April 18 – 19

A horseback riding tour is an excellent alternative to hiking or cycling. It offers a two-hour ride through the forest to enjoy nature and improve your health. Perfect for team-building, it includes tea from a samovar (a traditional tea urn, historically heated with coal or wood, used to boil water and serve tea), traditional games and a relaxing break.

Venue: Qulatay; Get more information here.

“Gaukhartas” musical, April 18

“Gaukhartas” is a captivating musical drama set in the heart of the Kazakh steppe, exploring family, love, and conflict. With a rich storyline spanning decades, it weaves together contrasting personalities, passionate relationships, and unforgettable music.

Venue: Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Van Gogh: Paintings Come to Life” exhibition, April 17 – 30

Through movement, light, and sound, stunning visuals and cutting-edge technology bring Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life. The exhibition uses state-of-the-art projection technology to surround visitors with moving images, creating a fully immersive journey into the artist’s world. Step inside the vibrant scenes of “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “The Bedroom,” and feel the emotions behind Van Gogh’s brushstrokes. Perfect for art lovers and those seeking a unique cultural experience.

Venue: Lumiere-Hall multimedia museum; 8 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Students on Ice 2026, April 18

A dynamic ice show where young performers bring together figure skating, music and storytelling in a visually striking performance.

Blending sport with artistry, the show unfolds as a series of emotional scenes on ice, creating a powerful and uplifting experience centered on movement, expression and unity.

Venue: Halyk Arena; 2 D Kulgin road. Tickets are available here.

“Romeo and Juliet” performance, April 18

Operatic masterpieces performed by leading soloists and orchestra. Expect powerful vocals, timeless compositions, and the full elegance of classical stage tradition.

Venue: State Puppet Theatre; 63 Pushkin Street. Tickets are available here.

Art evening, April 18

A cozy creative gathering for those who want to paint, relax, and explore self-expression in a welcoming artistic atmosphere.

Venue: Carpe Diem painting studio; 302 Navoy Street. Tickets are available here.

“Swan Lake” ballet, April 19

Experience the timeless beauty of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” in a breathtaking ballet performance. This beloved folk tale follows a maiden cursed by dark forces to live as a swan. Prince Siegfried vows to save her, but fate leads him to a tragic betrayal. A masterpiece of classical ballet, “Swan Lake” captivates both newcomers and longtime fans. With stunning grace and precision, the dancers bring this story of love and destiny to life.

Venue: Dostyk Hall; 85 A Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.