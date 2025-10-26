Kazakh Filmmaker to Direct Jackie Chan’s Blockbuster ‘Armor of God: Ultimatum’

ALMATY — Kazakh filmmaker and stunt coordinator Robert Kun has been officially named director and action choreographer for Jackie Chan’s new global project, “Armor of God: Ultimatum.” Salem Entertainment announced on Oct. 21 that Jackie Chan has personally approved Kun for the role.

The film marks the fourth installment of the iconic “Armor of God” franchise, which began in 1986 with the original film directed by and starring Jackie Chan. The series went on to include “Armor of God II: Operation Condor” in 1991 and “Chinese Zodiac” in 2012.

Part of the upcoming film will be shot in Kazakhstan, reflecting growing international interest in the country’s cinematic landscape and production capabilities.

Kun shared that Chan has long been a source of inspiration for his career.

“Jackie Chan shaped my understanding of cinema — the combination of art, discipline, and risk. Working with him now is both a dream and a responsibility,” he said in an interview with Kazinform news agency.

Kun brings over two decades of global experience in the film industry, having worked on international productions across Asia, Europe, and the United States. His appointment is seen as a milestone for Kazakhstan’s growing film sector and its ambition to integrate into the global entertainment market.

“Armor of God: Ultimatum” is expected to combine high-octane stunts, global intrigue, and Chan’s trademark mix of action and humor. The film is currently in pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin in 2026.