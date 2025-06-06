Kazakh Stunt Actor Seeks to Bring Action Movie Industry to Global Stage

ASTANA – Kazakh actor and stunt coordinator Robert Kun brings two decades of global experience in the film industry back to Kazakhstan to support the development of the country’s internationally competitive action films, reported Euronews on June 4.

Kun began his career as a teenager stuntman in Timur Bekmambetov’s 2006 fantasy thriller “Day Watch.” He trained with Igor Tsay at the Kun Do studio, laying the foundation for a career that took him to Hollywood sets.

Over the years, Kun has worked with 20th Century Fox, Universal, and Disney, contributing to films including “Wanted,” “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “Ben-Hur” and “Major Grom: The Game.” Now based again in Kazakhstan, Kun aims to use his experience to elevate the country’s action genre.

Kun emphasizes the Kun Do studio’s multicultural spirit and Kazakh identity. “From the beginning we wanted to make a statement that our studio is from Kazakhstan. We are Kazakhs, who want to make it to Hollywood,” he noted.

The name Kun Do reflects this vision: “kun” in Turkic languages refers to the sun or light, while “do” in Asian philosophy means “the way.”

“It’s the way of the sun or light – that’s what we are trying to achieve till this day. If you say that you’ve achieved something, it means you have stopped. We are still on our way,” Kun added.

After years abroad, Kun is now focused on sharing his knowledge with local filmmakers and helping create Kazakhstan’s first action movie aimed at global audiences.