Kazakh Ballet Star Adamzhan to Perform at ‘Roberto Bolle and Friends’ Gala in Dubai 

ALMATY – Kazakh principal dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform at the prestigious “Roberto Bolle and Friends” gala at Dubai Opera on Nov. 6, reported Astana Opera’s press service.

According to Astana Opera, Dubai audiences are already familiar with his artistry, as during tours to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2023 and 2024, Adamzhan received acclaim for his performance as the Nutcracker Prince in Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.”

“The UAE audience is very warm and diverse, and I’ve received many messages from local ballet fans, including Kazakh expatriates, who are eager to see me again at Dubai Opera,” Adamzhan said.

Before his upcoming Dubai performance, Adamzhan dazzled audiences in China. He performed in Aram Khachaturian’s “Spartacus” and the technically demanding “Diana and Actaeon”, partnering with Portuguese ballerina Bianca Teixeira.

“We met and rehearsed just hours before the gala, then performed that evening. Such spontaneity is part of the life of touring artists who regularly collaborate with new partners,” he said.

Following his global engagements, Adamzhan will soon return to the Astana Opera stage to perform the title role in Roland Petit’s “Notre Dame de Paris” to Maurice Jarre’s music.

Today, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan’s name graces playbills across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, confirming the rising international standing of Kazakhstan’s ballet art.