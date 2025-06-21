Kazakh Principal Adamzhan to Shine on Leading Stages in Global Tour 

ASTANA – Astana Opera’s principal dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform at the top ballet venues this summer and fall, with performances planned in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and China, reported the opera’s press service on June 16.

The tour begins on July 7 in Osaka, Japan, where Adamzhan will perform in the Roberto Bolle and Friends project. Bolle, a principal dancer étoile at La Scala Theatre Ballet, regularly performs as a guest artist with the most prestigious companies, including The Royal Ballet, the Mariinsky Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet, and the Paris Opera Ballet. In this star-studded lineup of international ballet luminaries, Adamzhan will be the sole representative from Central Asia.

This will not be Adamzhan’s first collaboration with world-renowned ballet star Bolle. While the two have previously performed together in Italy, Oman and Croatia, the upcoming performance in Japan holds particular significance.

“Roberto Bolle will be representing his name and team in Japan as part of Expo 2025. I am very glad that I got on the list as it means that I meet the level,” added Adamzhan.

Following Japan, Adamzhan will travel to Australia and New Zealand, where he will be a featured performer and headliner at the Ballet International Gala VI. Running from August 2 to 29, the tour will bring together dancers from leading global companies, including the Mariinsky Theatre, Staatsballett Berlin, and American Ballet Theatre. He is scheduled to perform duets with Iana Salenko and rising Australian ballerina Abbey Hansen.

“Ballet International Gala is more than a performance platform – it’s a long-standing collaboration built on trust and mutual respect. Returning after a year’s break is an honor. Australia has also become dear to me, both professionally and personally,“ Adamzhan added.

In October, Astana Opera’s principal dancer will head to China at the personal invitation of world-renowned prima ballerina Alina Cojocaru, former principal dancer of the English National Ballet. The performances will span major cultural hubs including Macau, Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou.

Beyond his international touring schedule, Adamzhan envisions a broader mission: not only to elevate Kazakh ballet on the global stage, but also to turn Kazakhstan itself into a cultural destination for the world’s top dancers.