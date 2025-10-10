KazAID Strengthens Regional Cooperation Through Data Visualization Seminar in Astana

ASTANA — The Kazakh capital brought together representatives from across Central Asia for a regional seminar aimed at advancing data visualization practices and strengthening regional cooperation in statistics.

Held on Oct. 8-10 at Astana International University, the seminar gathered more than 20 specialists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The event was organized by the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms in partnership with the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID), the Foreign Ministry and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

The seminar aimed to enhance the professional skills of statisticians from Central Asian countries by introducing them to modern data visualization methods and tools, including R, Tableau, and Apache Superset. Through lectures and practical exercises, participants learned how to transform complex statistical information into clear, accessible, and interactive visual formats, reported KazAID on Oct. 10.

The program covered a wide range of topics from the fundamentals of data presentation to the development of analytical dashboards, equipping participants with skills to improve the visibility and transparency of official statistics and support evidence-based policymaking.

“KazAID views support for statistical projects as a contribution to the region’s sustainable development. Reliable and visually understandable data form the foundation for effective policymaking, investment, and international cooperation. We are pleased to facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building among our Central Asian partners. This seminar demonstrates the potential of regional collaboration for shared progress,” said KazAID Chair Arken Arystanov.

Upon completion of the program, participants received certificates recognizing their professional development and contribution to improving the quality and accessibility of statistical data for policymakers, analysts, and the general public.