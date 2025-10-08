Air Astana CEO Foster to Retire in March 2026, Ibrahim Canliel Named Successor

ASTANA – Air Astana Board of Directors announced on Oct. 8 that Peter Foster will retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer and from the board of directors at the end of March 2026. Foster will remain connected to the group in the role of Senior Advisor to the board.

Chief Financial Officer Ibrahim Canliel will be appointed Chief Executive Officer at that time.

Nurlan Zhakupov, chairman of the board of directors, expressed gratitude to Foster on behalf of the board for his outstanding achievement in guiding the company for 20 years, from its post start-up phase to its current position as Kazakhstan and Central Asia’s leading airline and a respected brand throughout the global aviation industry.

“The board would like to welcome Ibrahim Canliel to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Canliel has worked for the Air Astana Group since 2003, initially in senior commercial roles and subsequently as Chief Financial Officer, a post he has held since 2017. His contribution has been immense and he brings with him great experience of both the Group and of the airline industry. The board has the fullest confidence that he will guide the company to continued growth and success,” said Zhakupov.

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus by revenue and fleet size. The group operates a fleet of 61 aircraft, split between Air Astana, its full-service airline, which operated its inaugural flight in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019.