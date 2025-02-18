OTS Chairman: 2025 Will Be Year of Deeper Integration Among Turkic States

ASTANA – Celebrating 15 years since its establishment, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has evolved into a fully-fledged intergovernmental entity with growing international recognition. As the OTS charts its course for 2025, OTS Chairman Kubanychbek Omuraliev outlines the organization’s strategic priorities, potential expansion, and the next phase of cooperation among Turkic nations.

The OTS member states include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, alongside observer states Hungary, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

OTS is more than alliance

Q: Last year marked the 15th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, the key document that laid the foundation for the OTS. How has the organization evolved over the years?

The development of the OTS has been a truly remarkable process, reflecting the shared aspirations and vision of its member states. Although the official establishment of the OTS dates back to 2009, when the Nakhchivan Agreement was signed, the idea of Turkic cooperation goes much further back.

In the early 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the first summits of Turkic-speaking leaders were held. These meetings symbolized the collective desire of our nations to come together, strengthen mutual understanding, and create a solid basis for cooperation in various fields.

In 2009, this aspiration turned into reality when the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye signed the Nakhchivan Agreement, formally establishing the Turkic Council. In 2021, at the Istanbul Summit, the council was restructured into the Organization of Turkic States, becoming a full-fledged international entity.

Despite its relatively short history, the OTS has already established itself as a significant player not only in the region but also on the global stage. Since 2011, we have been holding regular leaders’ summits where key decisions are made on a wide range of issues, from trade and economic cooperation to education, culture, and social policy.

The OTS is unique because it is more than just an alliance—it is a family united by deep-rooted brotherly bonds. Unlike interest-driven organizations, the OTS is founded on shared values, language, culture, and history, reflecting a spirit of unity and solidarity rather than mere political or economic cooperation.

The Turkic States are not just partners but brothers, coming together not only to advance economy and diplomacy but to build a common future. This unity is centuries in the making, shaped by a shared heritage, traditions, and a collective vision for the future. The OTS embodies the essence of a “Deep Rooted Past, Strong Future,” ensuring that cooperation extends beyond strategy—it is an unbreakable bond of kinship.

Today, OTS member states are increasingly developing bilateral relations based on their shared membership in the organization. This creates new opportunities and perspectives. We are witnessing how the spirit of brotherhood serves as a foundation for deepening bilateral engagement.

The OTS is now actively engaged in more than 35 different fields, ranging from foreign policy and trade to energy, green economy, tourism, digitalization, and even space research.

OTS has become a key platform for sustainable dialogue among our nations. We are confident that with each passing year, our organization will continue to strengthen regional cooperation and make a significant contribution to global processes, fostering a more interconnected and stable world.

Q: Can we expect the OTS to expand in the future by welcoming new member states?

Let me clarify. In 2021, with the restructuring of the organization, amendments were made to the Nakhchivan Agreement. Under the new regulations, only countries where a Turkic language holds official or state status can become members or observers. So, the criteria for expansion are clearly defined, leaving no ambiguity.

Dynamic trade

Q: What are the key initiatives and projects the OTS is currently implementing to enhance economic cooperation, improve trade, and strengthen regional integration among its member states?

Our region sits at a key crossroads between East and West, North and South, covering 4.5 million square kilometers and home to nearly 170 million people. This strategic position offers huge opportunities for expanding trade and economic cooperation. In terms of total GDP, OTS member states rank 12th globally. Right now, their total external trade volume stands at $860 billion, but intra-OTS trade makes up only 5% of that—about $42.3 billion. While this number is still relatively low, the trend is encouraging: just a few years ago, it was only 3%. Our goal is to increase this share to 10% as quickly as possible. At the same time, bilateral trade between our countries is also growing.

For instance, trade between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye. Over the past five years, we have seen remarkable growth. When I first assumed my role as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Türkiye five years ago, the trade volume was only around $150–160 million. Within two years, it had surpassed $1 billion, a clear sign of the historic Silk Road coming back to life. And this isn’t just about goods—there’s also significant growth in services. That is precisely where our current efforts are focused, including the preparation of a multilateral free trade and services agreement among our member states.

To further boost trade, we need to remove barriers, especially in transport and logistics. We are actively working with the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the International Road Transport Union (IRU)

The OTS is also working on projects that simplify transport operations and speed up border crossings, such as eTIR, ePermit, and eCMR. We have signed several important agreements, including those on combined freight transportation and the creation of a simplified customs corridor, which enhances logistics and transportation connections in the region.

One of the most significant projects is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, which runs through the territories of our countries and connects Asia with Europe. Historically, this route is known as the Silk Road. It offers unique advantages—being 2,000 kilometers shorter than the Northern Corridor and three times faster than sea routes, allowing goods to be delivered from China to Europe in just 15 days.

Improving infrastructure along the Middle Corridor will help triple the volume of goods transported by 2030, reaching 11 million tons. In the Turkic World Vision – 2040, this corridor is a key strategic goal to create the shortest and safest transport route between the East and West, integrating our countries into regional and global supply chains.

An important component of this corridor is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, with the groundbreaking ceremony taking place in December 2024 in Jalal-Abad.

The railway runs from Kashgar, through the Torugart Pass to Jalal-Abad, and ends in Andijan, Uzbekistan. The total length of the railway is 523 kilometers, with 305 kilometers passing through Kyrgyzstan. The project will include the construction of 27 tunnels and 46 bridges. The Kazarman Tunnel will be the longest, measuring 13 kilometers, while the highest bridge pier over the Kok-Art River will reach a height of 122 meters. Overall, this railway will significantly reduce transit distances and allow transportation of up to 15 million tons of cargo annually.

Investment cooperation is another key area of our work. In 2023, the Turkic Investment Fund was established with a charter capital of $500 million, providing a platform for financing projects that promote internal trade development and investment attraction. Additionally, the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States, which unites over two million companies, actively contributes to strengthening economic ties in the region.

Finally, the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement was signed at the recent summit in Bishkek, marking an important step towards establishing seamless digital trade and transformation within the OTS member countries.

What is beyond trade and investment?

Q: What other important initiatives is the OTS implementing, aside from trade and investment, and how do they contribute to the development of cooperation in areas such as education, culture, and tourism?

Education and culture are also very important for our organization. One great example is the Turkic Universities Union, which brings together over 100 universities, including six from Kyrgyzstan. This cooperation not only facilitates student and faculty exchanges but also helps implement common educational standards, fostering a shared academic environment among our countries.

One of our significant achievements is the creation of a Common Turkic Alphabet, which was officially adopted in Baku. This 34-letter alphabet will help preserve our linguistic heritage and strengthen communication among Turkic-speaking peoples.

In terms of cultural exchange, a major initiative is the World Nomad Games, which were launched by Kyrgyzstan in 2012. These games have quickly become a global celebration of our nomadic culture, attracting people from all over the world. The latest games, held in Kazakhstan, were a huge success, and we are looking forward to the sixth World Nomad Games, which will take place in Kyrgyzstan in 2026.

We are also actively working on the Unified Museum Pass project. This initiative will allow citizens of OTS member countries to visit museums across different nations without unnecessary bureaucracy or additional formalities.

Tourism is another important area. Projects like the Turkic Silk Road and Tabarruk Ziyarat bring together the cultural heritage of our nations, while the Turkic World Tourism Capital program highlights the cities of our member states. Jalal-Abad in Kyrgyzstan was named the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World for 2025. Our efforts in this area have been recognized internationally, and we were awarded the World Tourism Leader Award 2024 for our multilateral innovative initiatives.

We are also seeing a growing interest in winter tourism. The establishment of the Union of Turkic Ski Resorts has been an important step in unlocking the potential of our natural landscapes. This year, Uzbekistan will host the first-ever Turkic Ski Championship, with resorts from all OTS countries participating. Additionally, we are developing a Unified Ski Pass system, allowing citizens of our countries to seamlessly use ski lifts at resorts in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

These initiatives not only strengthen the cultural and tourism connections between our countries but also open up more opportunities for economic growth and mutual enrichment.

2025 agenda

Q: What were the key outcomes of the Bishkek Summit? What are the plans for 2025 under Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship within the OTS?

This was the 11th summit of the OTS. By the way, in recent years, the leaders of member states have held not only official but also informal summits. For example, before the summit in Bishkek in 2024, an informal summit was held in the city of Shusha (Azerbaijan), marking a historic occasion as the first such gathering following the full liberation of Azerbaijani territories.

As for the 11th summit, it became a significant milestone for our organization. The main focus was on economic integration, sustainable development, the digital future, and security issues. In Bishkek, 16 key agreements, decisions, and protocols were signed aimed at strengthening ties between our countries and promoting joint initiatives.

One of the main outcomes of the summit was the adoption of the Bishkek Declaration, which sets the strategic direction for our cooperation. The document covers crucial areas such as the economy, digital transformation, environmental sustainability, and security and establishes mechanisms to achieve our common goals. Additionally, the Turkic Green Vision: Unity for a Sustainable Future document was signed, laying the foundation for a joint environmental policy in the region.

Other important agreements include the memorandum on the establishment of the Turkic Green Finance Council and the aforementioned Digital Economy Partnership Agreement. These agreements will open new opportunities for sustainable growth and digital transformation. Moreover, the Council of Central (National) Banks of Turkic States was created to deepen financial cooperation between the member states.

In addition, two important documents were signed – the Charter of the Turkic World and the Regulations on Permanent Representatives of the OTS, which strengthen our institutional structure and create the conditions for effective and coordinated continuation of our cooperation.

For 2025, under Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship, a series of events are planned aimed at deepening ties between our countries and expanding cooperation beyond the Turkic world. One of the highlights will be the first meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the member states of the OTS, marking an important step towards enhancing economic and sectoral interaction.

Overall, the organization will continue its ambitious agenda for 2025, focusing on strategic cooperation. We have already made significant progress in areas such as the economy, transport, education, and tourism. However, there is always potential for further development. In particular, we will continue working on the implementation of decisions made at the Shusha and Bishkek summits, which outline specific tasks and projects to be completed in 2025.

One of the priorities will be the continuation of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement in the areas of investments and services. This is an important step that will help eliminate barriers to economic interaction and create a more integrated trade space.

Furthermore, we will continue to expand cooperation with international organizations and regional structures such as the UN, the OIC, the African Union, and ASEAN. Today, we are closer to these structures than ever before, and it is important for us to synchronize efforts in advancing our common interests.

In addition, in 2025, we will have two significant summits – an informal summit in Hungary and the 12th official summit in Azerbaijan. These will serve as important platforms for discussing key decisions and launching new initiatives that will define the further development trajectory of the organization.

OTS is entering a new phase of enhanced cooperation and strategic growth, with 2025 poised to be a year of significant progress and deeper integration among the Turkic States.