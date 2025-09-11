Tokayev Welcomes Global Legal Leaders, Showcases Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Progress

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with participants of the International Forum on Constitutional Justice, titled “Peace and the Future Through Law,” on Sept. 11 in Astana.

President Tokayev underlined the exceptional role of the Venice Commission and the advanced constitutional practices of other states, noting that they serve as important benchmarks in shaping democratic institutions and safeguarding human rights, reported the Akorda press service.

“Marking the 30th anniversary of our Constitution, we once again highlight its fundamental role in ensuring social harmony, stability, and dynamic progress in the face of global challenges,” he said.

Among the distinguished guests were the President of the Venice Commission Claire Bazy-Malaurie, Chairman of the Federal Supreme Court of the UAE Mohammed Hamad Al Zahri, President of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa Luke Malaba and Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Mongolia Bayasgalan Gungaa.

He briefed the participants on Kazakhstan’s large-scale political, economic, and constitutional reforms, noting that recent amendments to the Constitution have strengthened the role of representative bodies and human rights institutions while increasing government accountability. The reestablished Constitutional Court, he underlined, has significantly expanded access to justice.

Tokayev also emphasized Kazakhstan’s principle of Law and Order, pointing out that the country continues to advance its legal culture.

“The core goal is transforming Kazakhstan into a technologically advanced nation. That is why the widespread use of artificial intelligence and total digitalization have become our new national idea,” he said.

Forum participants praised Kazakhstan’s efforts in strengthening the rule of law and international cooperation. Bazy-Malaurie highlighted Kazakhstan’s active role as a Council of Europe partner, while Al Zahri commended the strategic ties between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

Malaba stressed Africa’s keen interest in Kazakhstan’s political reforms, and Gungaa noted that Tokayev’s visit to Mongolia in 2024 gave new momentum to bilateral relations.

Concluding the meeting, President Tokayev expressed hope for continued collaboration between constitutional oversight bodies.