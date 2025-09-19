Tokayev Honors National Boxing Team After Historic World Championship Triumph

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Kazakh national boxing team on Sept. 18, commending their performance at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, where Kazakhstan ranked first among 68 participating nations.

Tokayev highlighted the achievement as a historic milestone for the country, noting that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the National Olympic Committee carried out extensive work. Kazakhstan’s Boxing Federation also made a significant contribution to the overall success, reported the Akorda press service.

During the ceremony, Tokayev awarded state honors to athletes and coaches for their achievements.

“Achieving success among the strongest athletes in the world is not an easy task. These victories are the result of years of hard work and dedication,” Tokayev said.

He expressed special gratitude to the coaches, sports officials, and medical staff, emphasizing that the championship success was the result of collective effort. He also underlined the government’s commitment to youth sports development, announcing the upcoming launch of the National University of Sports and new investments in infrastructure.

Highlighting boxing’s legacy in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev said the sport should become a national symbol. He also thanked boxing legend Gennady Golovkin for his role in helping to return the sport to the Olympic program.

“The victories of our athletes inspire the nation and carry the honor of Kazakhstan on the global stage. This triumph is an important step on the road to the Los Angeles Olympic Games,” he said.