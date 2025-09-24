President Tokayev Holds High-Level Bilateral Meetings on Margins of UN General Assembly in New York

ASTANA – On the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of meetings with world leaders to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation on Sept. 23.

Tokayev met with President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, noting the importance of the partnership as the two countries approach the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Milatović thanked Tokayev for his contribution to relations and highlighted the growing interest of Kazakh tourists in Montenegro following the launch of direct flights and a visa-free regime, reported Akorda.

In talks with President of European Council António Costa, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to close cooperation with the EU, both bilaterally and through the C5+ format. The Presidents noted strong progress in political dialogue, trade, investment, and cultural exchanges, and agreed to maintain regular contacts.

With Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden, Tokayev discussed trade and investment cooperation, notably in digitalization and financial technologies, and encouraged stronger business-to-business links.

Tokayev also met Prince Albert II of Monaco, praising the development of bilateral ties and inviting him to visit Kazakhstan. The officials discussed opportunities in trade, investment, and cultural cooperation, as well as international topics.

President Tokayev also held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, calling France a key and reliable partner. The Presidents welcomed tangible results of earlier agreements in energy, transport, agriculture, and healthcare, and exchanged views on global challenges.

In a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Tokayev emphasized the importance of political dialogue and expressed confidence that Stubb’s upcoming visit to Kazakhstan would further expand cooperation in trade, investment, and humanitarian areas.

Tokayev also met Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, underlining Belgium’s role as a major investor and trading partner. The two officials discussed prospects in critical minerals, petrochemicals, agriculture, logistics, artificial intelligence, finance, tourism, and education. De Wever conveyed King Philippe’s best wishes to Tokayev.