Paris Hosts UNESCO Concert Honoring Nurgisa Tlendiyev’s Centenary

ASTANA – A celebratory concert marking the 100th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s legendary composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev took place on Sept. 24 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and members of the creative community attended the event.

Balayeva noted that the memory of the composer and conductor represents not only Kazakhstan’s national pride but also forms part of humanity’s shared cultural heritage, reported the ministry’s press service.

“It is a great honor for us to present Kazakh traditional music today here, in the heart of Paris, at UNESCO Headquarters. We deeply appreciate the support of this prestigious organization, which has included Nurgisa Tlendiyev’s centenary in its list of internationally celebrated dates,” she said.

The Otyrar Sazy Orchestra, founded by Tlendiyev and now led by his daughter, Dinzuhra Tlendiyeva, performed his most celebrated works. They were joined on stage by renowned Kazakh artists.

According to UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone, the concert offered a unique opportunity to experience the work of one of Kazakhstan’s finest composers, reported 24.kz.

“What I like most about Kazakh concerts is that they combine classical instruments with national ones, creating a unique sound. That is why we always look forward to such performances with great interest,” he said.

Tlendiyev’s legacy includes more than 500 musical works, music for over 50 dramatic productions, and compositions for 20 films. He served as chief conductor of the Abai Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Kurmangazy Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, and later as artistic director of the Otyrar Sazy Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra.

The centenary of Tlendiyev was included by UNESCO in its 2024-2025 list of anniversaries.