Netflix Co-Founder Among Global Leaders to Join INMerge Innovation Summit 2025 in Baku

ASTANA – The INMerge Innovation Summit, organized by PASHA Holding, will return for its fifth edition on Sept. 29-30 in Baku, bringing together global industry leaders and innovators to strengthen Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem and foster international collaboration.

The summit will welcome globally renowned figures, including Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI Zack Hass, Pixar Co-Founder Ed Catmull, Tarun Khanna – Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor at Harvard Business School, amo other distinguished speakers.

Organized by PASHA Holding, the summit aims to contribute to the development of the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan by bringing together startups and investors, creating opportunities for collaboration, and providing a platform for knowledge and experience exchange among all ecosystem participants.

Last year, the INMerge Innovation Summit brought together 5,000 participants, more than 100 speakers, and over 100 startups and investors. The summit featured prominent speakers such as YouTube Co-Founder Steve Chen, Amazon Vice President and CTO Werner Vogels, Starbucks Co-Founder Zev Siegl, Harvard Business School Professor Linda Hill, and Stanford University Professor Ilya Strebulaev.

The Astana Times is the official media partner of the forum