Kazakhstan to Modernize Passenger Railcar Fleet by 2030

ALMATY — Kazakhstan is set to completely renew its passenger railcar fleet by 2030. The large-scale modernization program aims to enhance passenger comfort, safety and travel efficiency, reported the Samruk Kazyna Fund’s press service on Sept. 8.

The first 51 passenger railcars, manufactured at the domestic Stadler Kazakhstan plant in Astana, will be delivered by December. Modern wagons feature improved ergonomics and engineering solutions to provide a more comfortable travel experience.

In total, 557 new railcars are expected to join the fleet by 2030. Additionally, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy plans to purchase 100 more passenger wagons from the ZIKSTO plant.

Between 2022 and 2025, the national carrier has already expanded its fleet with 255 new passenger railcars and 18 electric trains, marking significant progress toward modernizing Kazakhstan’s rail infrastructure.