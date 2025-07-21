Kazakhstan Improves Infrastructure, Adds Global Flight Options in 2025

ASTANA – Five new low-cost airlines entered the Kazakh aviation market this year, including Thai Air Asia X from Thailand, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), TWay and Easter Jet from South Korea, and Spice Jet from India, BaigeNews reported on July 19.

Negotiations are ongoing to open direct flights to Tokyo, Singapore, and even New York, the most discussed point on the map. As of now, Kazakhstan has direct flights to 31 countries, thanks to the launch of over 30 new routes recently, including Budapest, Munich, Xi’an, and Guangzhou. This is attributed to the opening of new terminals at the airports of Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Shymkent.

Along with modernized runways, the improved infrastructure enables cities such as Shymkent to offer direct flights to destinations in Germany, Hungary, China, South Korea, and Egypt. The lifting of the European Union restrictions on Kazakh airlines also boosted accessibility to Europe.

New airports are under construction in Zaisan, Katon-Karagai, and Kenderli. The airport in Arkalyk, which has not been functioning for almost 35 years, is being restored. Astana, Shymkent, and Karagandy are poised to become major international air hubs with the support of investors, including over $1 billion for the capital’s new terminal, second runway, and aerotropolis.

Kazakhstan’s passenger traffic is growing by 10-15% annually and is expected to triple in the coming years. By the end of the first half of 2025, six new aircraft will have joined the national fleet, with ten more expected by year-end.

Kazakhstan is also upgrading its railways. By 2029, the country is expected to receive 557 modern passenger cars from Stadler, with more than 50 expected to arrive this year. Modernization work is underway at 125 railway stations, with over 20 of them being tourist spots.

Freight capacity is also growing. Major rail projects such as the Dostyk-Moyinty and Almaty bypass lines support cargo movement along the Middle Corridor to China. Meanwhile, work on the Darbaza-Maktaaral route near Uzbekistan will increase capacity fivefold, and new lines to Ayagoz and Kyzylzhar are also in progress.