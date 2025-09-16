Kazakhstan Reaffirms Support for Qatar at Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha

ASTANA — Kazakhstan expressed support for Qatar and its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution. Chairman of the Mazhilis Yerlan Koshanov represented the country at the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Sept. 15.

Speaking at the plenary session, Koshanov condemned Israel’s recent military actions against Qatar, stressing that such measures violate sovereignty and international law, reported the Mazhilis’ press service.

“Any crisis must be resolved through peaceful dialogue based on the UN Charter and international law. The use of military force only fuels new waves of violence and the suffering of innocent civilians,” Koshanov said.

On the sidelines of the summit, Koshanov met with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s principled position and praised the close fraternal ties between the two countries.

“I know very well that Kazakhstan was the first to condemn this act and to support Qatar. I am grateful for that. I take pride in our special brotherly and friendly relations with the President of Kazakhstan. It is very important for us that at today’s summit the Kazakh delegation is represented at such a high level,” said Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Koshanov also held talks with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who highlighted the growing bilateral cooperation.

Kazakhstan has been providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including joint efforts earlier this year with the Islamic Organization for Food Security, headquartered in Astana. Koshanov called on Islamic countries to step up aid to the Palestinian people through this platform.