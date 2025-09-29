Kazakhstan Launches Pilot Operations of Astana LRT

ALMATY – Test operations of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system officially began in Astana on Sept. 29, marking a key stage in preparing the capital’s long-anticipated transport project for full operation.

The pilot phase will allow specialists to assess the technical readiness of infrastructure, movement safety, and passenger convenience.

The LRT will operate in fully automated, driverless mode, equipped with a GoA4 hardware and software complex. This advanced system manages train movement, interval regulation, station stops, door operations, and depot functions without human involvement, reported City Transportation Systems.

The trial period is expected to last at least six months and will proceed in two stages. At the first stage, tests will focus on the cable network, track clearances, and power supply to contact rails, followed by gradual train runs starting at 10 kilometers per hour with progressive speed increases.

The second stage will include field tests of critical control systems, safety checks, synchronization of trains with platform doors, automatic arrival and departure, wireless systems integration, and load testing of the power supply.

Engineers will also simulate both routine and emergency operating scenarios to ensure reliability. Authorities emphasized that access to the elevated track and line is strictly prohibited during testing.

Earlier, the company announced the implementation of seamless track-laying technology to reduce noise level in motion.