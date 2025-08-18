Astana’s New LRT Promises Quieter, Smoother Rides with Noise-Reducing Rails

ALMATY — Construction of Astana’s light rail transit (LRT) project completed a critical phase with the finalizing of rail installation along the 22,4 kilometer main line, the City Transportation System’s press service reported on Aug. 18.

A total of 89,600 linear meters of rails have been laid between stations 101 and 118. Welding is now underway, after which final fastening of the tracks will begin.

The project uses carbon steel rails with a high iron content, mounted on pre-stressed sleepers through seamless track-laying technology and the DTVII2-1 fastening system. The method is designed to reduce noise and vibration, providing greater comfort for passengers and residents of surrounding areas.

Work is also underway to install evacuation platforms, ensuring passenger safety in the event of an emergency.

Earlier, on Jan. 28, Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek announced that the LRT project is scheduled for commissioning this fall.