Kazakhstan Announces First Recipient of Digital Nomad Residency

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has issued its first 10-year residence permit under the Digital Nomad Residency program. The recipient is Pavel Filatov, a senior analytics & BI engineer with international experience, who chose Kazakhstan as his home and place of professional growth.

Launched in January at the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the program has established itself as a key tool for attracting leading global specialists in digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

The application process begins online through the Astana Hub international innovation cluster. Astana Hub specialists then accompany applicants, providing guidance and support at every stage until the residence permit is officially issued in accordance with Kazakh legislation.

To date, more than 270 applications from 20 countries have been submitted, including the United States, Canada, France, Türkiye, and CIS states. The majority of applicants are professionals in programming, cybersecurity, UI/UX design, and DevOps – highlighting Kazakhstan’s growing appeal for global IT talent, reported the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry on Sept. 10.

The issuance of the first long-term Digital Nomad Residency demonstrates the program’s effectiveness and Kazakhstan’s growing reputation as a regional digital hub.

“The Digital Nomad Residency program offers a truly rare opportunity to combine comfortable living conditions with a rapidly developing technology ecosystem. I especially appreciated how convenient and modern the entire process was. For IT specialists worldwide, this really opens new horizons. Kazakhstan has enormous potential for professional growth and international cooperation, and it is a great honor for me to become the first holder of this residency,” said Filatov.

Kazakhstan offers two visa programs to attract remote workers worldwide: the Neo Nomad Visa, tailored for lifestyle-driven freelancers and creatives, and the Digital Nomad Visa, designed to bring in highly skilled tech professionals. To learn more about these visa programs, watch The Astana Times episode on YouTube.

The Digital Nomad Visa and its continuation in the form of the Digital Nomad Residency are designed to attract global digital nomads working in high-tech fields, especially artificial intelligence, big data, automation, and cybersecurity.