Kazakhstan and Pakistan Set Goal to Boost Trade Turnover to $1 Billion 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Pakistan have agreed to advance cooperation across key sectors, setting a goal of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion in the coming years. The commitment was confirmed during the meeting between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Sept. 9 in Islamabad, where they signed a joint action plan for 2025–2026.

During the talks, the officials discussed cooperation in transport, logistics, agriculture, energy, and IT. Special attention was given to enhancing transport connectivity and improving the efficiency of transit logistics.

The diplomats affirmed their shared desire to boost humanitarian exchanges, including enhanced collaboration in tourism, sports, and education, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Meeting with Pakistan’s President

Nurtleu was also received by the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

The officials noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in trade, investment, transport, and logistics. Nurtleu outlined prospective projects and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan.

Special attention was given to cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the promotion of academic exchanges and joint educational initiatives.

Kazakh Foreign Minister met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan

As part of his official visit, Nurtleu also met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to discuss strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic and investment ties, and promoting joint initiatives at the regional and global levels.

Nurtleu informed his counterpart about Kazakhstan’s recent reforms and emphasized Islamabad’s importance as a key partner. Sharif highlighted the considerable potential for deeper cooperation with Central Asia, notably Kazakhstan.

Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral relations based on mutual trust and agreed to intensify collaboration across priority areas.

Nurtleu held meetings with Pakistani companies

During meetings with leaders of major Pakistani companies, including the Fauji Foundation, National Logistics Corporation, and TCS Logistics, the officials discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, food production, banking, and logistics. Particular attention was given to developing joint transport and infrastructure projects, including initiatives to strengthen trade routes and improve connectivity between Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and broader regional markets.

The meeting participants confirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration through practical steps, reciprocal visits, and the creation of mechanisms for long-term partnership.