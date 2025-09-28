Kazakh Rider Breaks World Record Standing on Two Horses at Full Gallop

ASTANA — Young Kazakh rider Yernur Zhasuzak has entered the World Book of Records and the Kazakhstan Book of Records after standing on two horses and galloping two kilometers at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

Zhasuzak, who has been practicing equestrian sports for three years, spent over three months preparing for the feat. He admitted the journey was not easy: horses would tire, sometimes suffer leg pain, and he often fell during training, reported Kazinform on Sept. 23.

“But I was determined to reach my goal and gave everything to overcome these difficulties,” he said.

On the record day, he needed only one attempt to succeed.

“We were given two chances, but I managed it on the first. All the responsibility was on me — to keep balance on both horses and make sure they stayed on course,” Zhasuzak said.

Encouraged by his achievement, the rider now plans to attempt another record next year.