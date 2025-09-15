Kazakh Government Approves Action Plan to Implement President Tokayev’s Address

ALMATY – The government approved the National Action Plan to implement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Sept. 15.

Bektenov emphasized that Tokayev set out a comprehensive roadmap for transforming the country. The plan includes measures to integrate AI and digital solutions across the economy, agriculture, logistics, and public utilities, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“We will take decisive steps to implement the strategic initiatives to improve the investment climate, modernize key sectors, enhance state efficiency, and support vulnerable groups,” Bektenov said.

Boosting agribusiness projects

As part of the plan, more than 200 projects in Kazakhstan’s agribusiness sector worth 1.2 trillion tenge (approximately US$2.2 billion) will be financed over the next three years. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin announced the initiative while presenting the plan.

The program will expand preferential loans at a 5% rate, while up to 80% of agribusiness loans will be guaranteed by the Damu Fund. In addition, all tenders for agricultural land allocation will be fully digitized.

Doubling transit capacity

The action plan also prioritizes the expansion of Kazakhstan’s transit potential. According to Zhumangarin, the volume of freight transport passing through Kazakhstan is expected to double by 2029.

To achieve this, major infrastructure projects are underway, including the construction of the Bakhty–Ayagoz railway section and the Saksayul–Beyneu highway. By 2026, the government plans to introduce Smart Cargo, a unified digital system for customs and logistics services, alongside the launch of a National Air Cargo Carrier.

A broader vision: highlights of the address

Every September, President Tokayev’s annual address sets the political tone for the year. This time, he placed artificial intelligence at the center of Kazakhstan’s future, announcing a new AI ministry, an innovation hub in Alatau City, and digital platforms to manage land and water resources.

On energy, Tokayev confirmed the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant with Rosatom. He further suggested a 2027 referendum on moving to a unicameral parliament. Against global instability, President Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan’s role as a driver of balance, innovation, and long-term stability.