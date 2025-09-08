Tokayev Calls for Unified Digital Water Platform to Address Resource Challenges

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to create a unified digital platform for managing Kazakhstan’s water resources, emphasizing the sector’s strategic importance for social stability. He addressed the issue during his annual state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 8.

Tokayev stressed that resolving water management challenges is one of Kazakhstan’s top priorities. Over the past two years, significant institutional changes have been introduced, including the adoption of the Water Code and the creation of a dedicated ministry.

Modernizing water control systems

“Today, relevant authorities lack accurate data on the available volume of water resources. Losses in some irrigation channels reach 50–60%, while monitoring technologies are outdated and many water intake points remain unequipped with modern instruments,” President Tokayev said, highlighting the need for systematic and coordinated efforts.

He instructed the government to develop a single digital platform that will integrate data on surface and underground water resources using artificial intelligence. The platform will also facilitate the creation of a National Water Balance – a tool for long-term water management planning and attracting investments in the sector.

“Water is a strategic resource – without water, there is no life. This sector must become one of the key priorities of our national digital transformation,” Tokayev said.

Addressing water challenges

Tokayev expressed concern over the slow adoption of water-saving technologies and called for Kazakhstan to attract global expertise, noting that Chinese solutions remain among the most advanced. He criticized inefficient water usage, including the persistence of water-intensive crops in high-risk areas and illegal water withdrawals without permits or agreements.

President Tokayev also highlighted ongoing challenges such as the illegal sale and purchase of water on the black market, urging law enforcement agencies to address the issue.

Turning to regional matters, Tokayev underlined the environmental and economic risks posed by the declining Caspian Sea levels. He warned that without urgent measures, Kazakhstan and neighboring countries could face a major ecological crisis.

“The state of the Caspian Sea concerns not just one country but the entire region. Solving this issue requires joint efforts,” Tokayev emphasized.

To address this, he proposed the creation of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Water Research Center and instructed the government to develop an interstate program for preserving Caspian water resources in coordination with regional partners.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s efforts also include significant progress in restoring the Aral Sea. Tokayev noted that the country has been working systematically for more than two decades to rehabilitate the region.

“We managed to preserve the Northern Aral – its surface area has increased by 36%, water volume has nearly doubled, and salinity levels have been reduced by half. However, we must continue our work to raise water levels in the Aral,” he said.

Fostering environmental awareness nationwide

Highlighting broader environmental goals, Tokayev called for the introduction of a unified standard for environmental education to promote responsible attitudes toward nature from an early age.

He praised the success of the nationwide Taza Kazakhstan campaign, which has already mobilized millions of citizens.

“Respectful and responsible treatment of the environment must become an integral part of our national ideology,” President Tokayev said.