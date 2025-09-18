Kazakh 12-Year-Old Scores First-Ever Drone Racing World Cup Prize

ASTANA – Twelve-year-old Timofey Muravyov from Karagandy became the first Kazakh citizen to win a prize at the Drone Racing World Cup in Istanbul.

The competition brought together more than 60 of the world’s strongest pilots from 11 countries, including China, France, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.

In the junior category (under 18), where around 40 athletes competed, Timofey secured third place. His rivals included reigning world and national champions from China, France, and Russia, reported Kazinform on Sept. 17.

Following all rounds, Muravyov placed third among juniors and ranked in the overall top five.

Muravyov is now preparing for Aspan Fest, Kazakhstan’s largest drone racing tournament, scheduled for Oct. 11–12 in Astana. Later that month, he also plans to compete at an international event in Moscow.