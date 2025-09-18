Kazakh 12-Year-Old Scores First-Ever Drone Racing World Cup Prize

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 18 September 2025

ASTANA – Twelve-year-old Timofey Muravyov from Karagandy became the first Kazakh citizen to win a prize at the Drone Racing World Cup in Istanbul.

Timofey Muravyov. Photo credit: Timofey Muravyov’s personal archive.

The competition brought together more than 60 of the world’s strongest pilots from 11 countries, including China, France, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.

In the junior category (under 18), where around 40 athletes competed, Timofey secured third place. His rivals included reigning world and national champions from China, France, and Russia, reported Kazinform on Sept. 17.

Following all rounds, Muravyov placed third among juniors and ranked in the overall top five.

Muravyov is now preparing for Aspan Fest, Kazakhstan’s largest drone racing tournament, scheduled for Oct. 11–12 in Astana. Later that month, he also plans to compete at an international event in Moscow.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »