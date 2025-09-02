Filming Begins in Kazakhstan for Dimash Qudaibergen’s International Music Project

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has become the stage for a new Chinese-Kazakh music project of international scale, with world-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen serving as executive producer.

The project, featuring vocalists from around the globe, will be filmed across several of Kazakhstan’s most iconic locations from Sept. 8 to 29.

Filming will take place in Turkistan, Almaty, Aktau, and Astana, offering international audiences both a cultural journey and a visual showcase of the country’s landscapes. The program will be broadcast worldwide, introducing millions of viewers to new voices and the beauty of Kazakhstan, reported Dimash News on Sept. 1.

“Nearly ten years ago, my journey with Hunan TV began with the show Singer. Today, I return in a new role — as the creator of an international show. This opens a new chapter in cultural collaboration and music, bringing people together from all over the world,” said Qudaibergen.

Madison Square Garden debut

In addition to his role as executive producer, Qudaibergen will soon take the global stage with his first solo performance at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden. On Oct. 5, he will present a special edition of his world tour program Stranger.

Known for his neoclassical approach to music and his versatility as a singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, Qudaibergen announced the concert on his Instagram page.