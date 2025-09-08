Experts Reflect on Tokayev’s Digital Vision 

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 8, focusing on digitalization and the full-scale adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize the economy.

Tokayev announced plans to establish the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. Experts from various sectors shared their insights on the President’s speech.

Strong industry reactions

Evgeny Pitolin, co-chairman of the Information Security Committee of the QazTech Alliance, said the speech sparked strong reactions in the industry, particularly in cybersecurity. The alliance is a network of top international and Kazakh tech firms, and aims to drive the nation’s growth through technology and innovation.

Pitolin said the digital focus of the address was unmistakable.

“The number of times the words ‘digitalization’ and ‘artificial intelligence’ were used was off the charts today, which is undoubtedly very important,” he told The Astana Times.

“Although not all forecasts have come true, the President noted the need to build an intelligent system for countering cybercrime and to make changes to legislation. It is obvious that at upcoming events, such as a Security Council meeting, similar steps may be taken,” Pitolin added.

Commenting on the creation of the new ministry, Pitolin noted that it remains unclear whether the body will be established from scratch or built upon the existing ministry with expanded functions.

“In any case, I am curious about its leadership. If it is a new ministry, it will be headed by a new minister with the rank of deputy prime minister, which would expand the cabinet. If it is based on the current ministry, there may be personnel changes and promotions. We will have to wait for further details,” he said.

AI as a catalyst for transparency and growth

Kazakhtelecom Chairman Bagdat Mussin also reacted to the announcement. In his Telegram channel, he said the creation of the new ministry and the planned city of Alatau, envisioned as a hub for future technologies, reflected the scale of digital startups and projects in Kazakhstan.

“There are so many ideas that there is a need for a separate department to support and supervise them, as well as a place where they can gather, connect and collaborate,” he wrote.

He added that Tokayev’s call to integrate digitalization across all sectors, such as economics, ecology, medicine, education and culture, was realistic, noting that the country has both qualified personnel and supercomputer.

“As a result, everyone will benefit – the state, business, and citizens. Where there is AI, there is transparency, less bureaucracy, and less corruption. I know this from personnel experience,” wrote Mussin.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Assel Abildayeva, dean of the Maqsut Narikbayev University Business School, described the initiative as a strategically significant step, framing it as Kazakhstan’s bid for agency in the global architecture of data and AI.

She said that the country should shift from being a rule-taker to a rule-maker, noting that jurisdictions setting credible standards for data governance, AI risk assessment, transparency, and citizens’ rights can attract investment, secure talent, and qualify for deeper digital trade partnerships.

“For Kazakhstan, this is an opportunity to consolidate smart sovereignty – a balance between openness and control over critical technologies, interoperability with major jurisdictions, and practical arrangements for trusted digital identity and cross-border data flows under clear safeguards,” Abildayeva said.

She added that AI should not be seen only as a tool for faster services but as a way to increase transparency, reduce corruption risks, and strengthen infrastructure resilience.

In her view, a dedicated ministry could serve as a genuine catalyst, aligning institutions and standards so Kazakhstan is not left behind in adopting AI across all sectors of the economy.