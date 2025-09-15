Coursera Recognizes Kazakhstan’s Efforts to Modernize Higher Education System

ASTANA – Kazakhstan earned global recognition in the field of digital education as Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek received the prestigious Learning Hero Award at the 13th annual Coursera Conference on Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.

Coursera’s official website notes that the award is among its highest honors and is presented to individuals who show a strong commitment to creating an environment of learning.

“Under Minister Nurbek’s visionary leadership, Kazakhstan has created a bold national strategy to modernize its higher education system. This initiative exemplifies using education as a force for national transformation,” reads the company’s Sept. 10 statement.

According to the ministry, over the past years, students in the country have earned nearly 350,000 certificates through Coursera, and dozens of courses have been translated and adapted into the Kazakh language

Universities nationwide have integrated online learning into their academic programs, ensuring that leading digital resources are available to all students, regardless of institution.

“At this year’s Coursera Connect, we are honouring organizations driving real transformation through learning – from AI innovation to talent development, from maximizing impact to engaging learners at scale. Kazakhstan has created a bold national strategy to modernize its higher education system. This initiative exemplifies using education as a force for national transformation,” wrote Vera Ignatyeva, senior customer success manager at Coursera, in her LinkedIn post.

The reforms aim to make knowledge more accessible, bridge skill gaps, and align the country’s academic system with global standards. The recognition by Coursera reinforces Kazakhstan’s role as a country shaping the digital education agenda on the international stage.