Astana Fans Sing in Unison as Backstreet Boys Deliver Timeless Hits

ASTANA – The Backstreet Boys lit up Astana Arena on Sept. 21, performing for around 30,000 fans, including more than 12,000 international visitors from 45 countries. Organized by Astana Concert with a striking Total White dress code, the show was the group’s second stop in Kazakhstan, following their Sept. 19 performance in Almaty that also drew nearly 30,000 fans.

The band’s visit to Astana began with an unusual surprise at the airport on Sept. 20. What looked like an ordinary crowd of fans suddenly turned into a choreographed flash mob. Thirty professional dancers, dressed as a cleaner, a pilot, flight attendants, and passengers, broke into dance as the music started, turning the airport into a stage.

At first bewildered, the band members soon embraced the moment, capturing the performance on their phones and even singing along. Nick Carter later admitted it was “the most exciting meeting of my career.”

Astana concert night

The next evening, Astana Arena was transformed into a sea of white as fans adhered to the Total White dress code, creating a striking atmosphere of unity. Despite a delayed start, the crowd greeted the Backstreet Boys with overwhelming warmth.

The band responded in kind, thanking fans in Kazakh and accepting traditional gifts, including flowers and embroidered shapan robes. Their setlist blended classic hits from the 1990s and 2000s that still captivate fans of all ages.

Brian Littrell summed up the night in a heartfelt post.

“Amazing time in Kazakhstan. What a warm welcome. Last night was Almaty about 30,000 fans. … So thankful to have so many fans around the world, music is an amazing light that brings all together,” he wrote.

During their stay, the band visited city landmarks such as the Baiterek Tower, joined a tree-planting at Peace and Accord Park, and tried Kazakh cuisine.

Carter later shared his impressions on Instagram.

“Incredible day exploring the history of beautiful Astana. Got to plant a tree at Peace and Accord Park, where visitors from all over the world leave roots of their culture to grow together in unity with the people of Kazakhstan. Very grateful to be a part of such a powerful symbol of love and connection for our world,” he wrote.

AJ McLean also thanked the fans and said that although the group thought they had toured the whole world, they had never been to Kazakhstan before.

Almaty concert

Two days earlier, the group had kicked off their Kazakhstan tour in Almaty. Nearly 30,000 local and foreign fans filled the Central Stadium. Kevin Richardson took time to visit Shymbulak Mountain Resort, posing with a golden eagle while dressed in national attire – an image that quickly went viral on social media.

For Kazakhstan, the two concerts were more than entertainment. They became a cultural bridge, bringing together people who grew up with the band’s music in the 1990s and 2000s and today’s younger fans. The Backstreet Boys left with memories of warmth and hospitality, while fans went home with hoarse voices and the joy of reliving the songs of their youth.