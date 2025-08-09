US Company IdeAttack to Build World-Class Theme Park in Kyrgyz Republic

ASTANA – U.S.-based company IdeAttack, Inc., renowned for designing iconic amusement parks around the globe, will develop a world-class theme park in the Kyrgyz Republic.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between IdeAttack, the Kyrgyz Tourism Development Support Fund, and the Shu District Administration. According to the fund, a 50-hectare site in the Tokmok area of the Shu region has been allocated for the park, which will be constructed to meet international standards. Negotiations have been ongoing since early 2024, reported Kazinform on Aug. 6.

The future Tokmok Park will feature architecture inspired by Central Asian fantasy, attractions based on the legendary Epic of Manas, and themed zones reflecting the history of the Great Silk Road. Visitors can also expect live shows with music, dance, theatrical performances, and interactive master classes in yurt-making, felt crafting, horse riding, and traditional Kyrgyz cuisine.