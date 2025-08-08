Turkistan to Host International Crafts Exhibition With Over 140 Artisans

ASTANA – Turkistan will host an international crafts exhibition titled “Turkistan – City of Craftspeople” this month, bringing together more than 140 masters of decorative and applied arts from Kazakhstan and abroad, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The exhibition will be the first major event held at Turkistan’s newly built crafts center, a 2.5-hectare tourism cluster located in the cultural and spiritual heart of the region.

The complex features 25 architectural sites, including craft workshops, exhibition pavilions, hotels, shopping areas, and public spaces, all funded by 5.5 billion tenge (approximately US$10.2 million) in private investment.

Alongside showcasing traditional craftsmanship, the event will feature a variety of cultural and entertainment programs. Visitors can enjoy a hot air balloon show, the AVTOFEST car show, a gastronomic fair featuring national cuisine, prize draws, stage games, and a concert featuring performances by well-known Kazakh artists.

Turkistan is not only recognized as the tourist capital of the Turkic world, but it has also officially held the status of a city of artisans since 2025, which implies support for craftspeople who preserve Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural traditions.