President Tokayev to Pay Official Visit to Kyrgyz Republic This Week

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on Aug. 22 at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov, the Akorda press service reported.

In Bishkek, the two leaders will hold strategic discussions aimed at strengthening the Kazakh-Kyrgyz partnership and fostering allied relations between the two countries.

President Tokayev and President Japarov are also expected to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Intergovernmental Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, which will focus on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transportation, water resources, and other key sectors.

Earlier, during an Aug. 1 meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz President welcomed Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to discuss prospects for boosting trade and economic cooperation.