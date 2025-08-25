Kazakhstan, US Launch Rare Earth Exploration in Kostanai Region

ASTANA — Kazakhstan national mining company Tau-Ken Samruk and U.S.-based Cove Capital will commence geological exploration at the Akbulak site in the Kostanai Region to search for rare earth elements.

According to the press service of Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, the initiative is part of a strategic partnership between the two companies, aimed at advancing the development of high-potential industries, reported el.info on Aug. 23.

Kazakhstan intends to modernize existing production facilities and infrastructure, expand geological exploration, introduce modern processing technologies, and strengthen the research base.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, rare and rare-earth metals account for 2.4% of Kazakhstan’s metallurgy output. Since 2018, the state has allocated 67 billion tenge (US$124.6 million) for the industry, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Large-scale geological work is underway, covering 25 sites with a total area of 100,000 square kilometers. In 2024 alone, 38 promising deposits of solid minerals were identified.

Currently, Kazakhstan produces beryllium, tantalum, niobium, scandium, titanium, rhenium, and osmium, while by-products include bismuth, antimony, selenium, and tellurium. Technologies are also available for extracting gallium and indium. Promising areas for the sector include the production and recycling of battery materials, heat-resistant alloys, semiconductor materials, and permanent magnets.