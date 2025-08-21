Kazakhstan Strengthens Rare-Earth Metal Sector Development

ASTANA — Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of the rare and rare-earth metals industry as part of the President’s instructions to attract advanced technologies and investments into the sector on Aug. 21.

During the meeting, Bektenov emphasized the need to modernize existing production facilities and infrastructure, expand geological exploration, introduce modern processing technologies, and strengthen the research base.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, rare and rare-earth metals account for 2.4% of Kazakhstan’s metallurgy output. Since 2018, the state has allocated 67 billion tenge (US$124.6 million) for the industry, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Large-scale geological work is underway, covering 25 sites with a total area of 100,000 square kilometers. In 2024 alone, 38 promising deposits of solid minerals were identified. The geological and geophysical coverage of the country is expected to reach 2.038 million square kilometers this year and 2.2 million square kilometers in 2026.

Currently, Kazakhstan produces beryllium, tantalum, niobium, scandium, titanium, rhenium, and osmium, while by-products include bismuth, antimony, selenium, and tellurium. Technologies are also available for extracting gallium and indium. Promising areas for the sector include the production and recycling of battery materials, heat-resistant alloys, semiconductor materials, and permanent magnets.

The government is implementing a comprehensive plan for 2024–2028, allocating funds for the modernization of the rare metals plant at Zhezkazganredmet. Access to geological information has been expanded to attract investors. Work is also underway to establish a Regional Research Center for Rare and Rare-Earth Metals at the National Center for Technological Forecasting.

Global demand for rare and rare-earth metals continues to grow, with the 2024 market volume reaching 1.6 million tons and annual demand growth in 2023–2024 averaging 30%.