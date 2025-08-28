Kazakhstan, Sierra Leone Forge Closer Diplomatic and Economic Ties

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone reaffirmed their commitment to deepening political, economic and humanitarian ties as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Timothy Musa Kabba in Astana on Aug. 28.

During the talks, Tokayev underlined Kazakhstan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with African nations, while Kabba conveyed a personal message from Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, reported the Akorda press service.

This is Kabba’s second visit to Kazakhstan this year, highlighting the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and growing trust between the two countries.

As part of the working visit, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu met with Kabba. During the talks, the ministers reviewed the implementation of the Bilateral Roadmap signed in April and discussed further steps to expand cooperation in agriculture, logistics, digitalization, healthcare and education.

Nurtleu emphasized that the true value of the current engagement lies not only in broadening practical collaboration but also in building mutual trust, which creates a solid foundation for future initiatives.

“Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone are equally committed to the steady development of relations. Today, we are building cooperation based on trust and tangible results,” Nurtleu said.

The ministers welcomed the upcoming entry into force of the Agreement on a Mutual Visa-Free Regime for Holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports on Sept. 5. Kabba stressed that this decision reflects Kazakhstan’s openness to strengthening long-term ties with Africa and Sierra Leone’s intention to expand its presence in Central Asia.

On international issues, both sides reaffirmed their shared positions on key matters, including the need for reform of the UN Security Council. The Sierra Leonean side expressed readiness to continue supporting Kazakhstan’s initiatives within the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), recognizing Astana as a reliable partner in multilateral diplomacy.

Both sides expressed confidence that active political dialogue and the implementation of the agreements reached will further strengthen mutual understanding and open new opportunities for partnership between Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone.