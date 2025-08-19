Kazakhstan Establishes Digital Headquarters to Accelerate AI, Digital Transformation

ASTANA – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired an Aug. 18 meeting of the newly formed digital headquarters, established to oversee the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions on artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The meeting approved a comprehensive plan for integrating information systems of government agencies, regulations for working with data arrays for artificial intelligence, and a timeline for consolidating government data on the Smart Data Ukimet (government) platform. Integration using a new hashing method must be completed by Sept. 1, with full data transfer finalized by Dec. 1. In addition, all government employees are required to transition to the AITU national messenger by Sept. 15.

Bektenov emphasized the importance of high-quality and timely implementation of the adopted documents, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“President Tokayev outlined the goal – Kazakhstan should become a digital hub in Eurasia. Specific tasks have been defined. Today, the digital headquarters made decisions that are mandatory for all government agencies and organizations. The result is aimed at improving information security and increasing the efficiency of the state apparatus,” he said.

The digital headquarters, established by government decree on Aug. 12, includes the Prime Minister as Chair, the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Office, the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry as Deputy Chair, the Chair of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms (subject to agreement), the Presidential Advisor on digitalization (subject to agreement), and the Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry as Secretary.

The group’s tasks are to ensure the digital transformation of economic sectors and to review challenges related to digitalization projects. The group is authorized to adopt decisions that are binding on central and local government bodies, as well as entities of the quasi-public sector, and to invite their representatives to participate in its meetings.