Kazakhstan Marks 10 Years of WTO Membership with Strong Trade, Investment Growth

ASTANA — This year marks the 10th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Over the past decade, the country has established itself as an active and responsible participant in the global trading system.

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade volume increased from $76.5 billion in 2015 to $134.7 billion in 2024. Exports increased from $45.8 billion to $77.6 billion. Today, nearly 98% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade is carried out with WTO member countries, reported the Trade and Integration Ministry’s press service on Aug. 19.

Membership has also contributed to the growth of the country’s investment attractiveness. Foreign direct investment increased from $4.1 billion in 2015 to $12.7 billion in 2024, driven by consistent policies of transparency and predictability in business regulation.

A major milestone was Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva in 2022, widely recognized as one of the most successful in WTO history. The event concluded with more than ten key decisions.

In September 2024, the First Trade Policy Review of Kazakhstan was held in Geneva. WTO member countries appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts to reform trade policy. Notably, simplification of procedures, increased transparency, diversification of the economy and contribution to strengthening the stability of the global trading system were noted.

WTO membership has also provided Kazakhstan with access to a dispute resolution mechanism, which allows it to effectively protect national economic interests and prevent the introduction of unilateral trade restrictions. Due to this, other states apply appropriate procedures within the framework of the multilateral system, rather than unilateral measures.

Customs administration has undergone significant modernization. In line with the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, Kazakhstan introduced electronic declarations, a Single Window system, and automated data processing. The adoption of new customs models and post-control practices has cut processing times from two days to just 20 minutes.

WTO membership has become an important factor in the modernization of Kazakhstan’s economic policy. The country will continue its course towards deep integration into international trade and will participate in building a fair and effective global economic architecture.