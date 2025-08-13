Kazakhstan Eases Stay Rules for Foreign Citizens, Launches New Tourist Services

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has simplified conditions of stay for foreign citizens and introduced new services for tourists, representatives of the migration service of the East Kazakhstan Region’s police department announced at a recent briefing.

Under the new rules, temporary registration is no longer required if a foreigner stays in the country for up to 30 days. For longer visits, a temporary residence permit is issued, with the host party, not the guest, responsible for completing the process within three working days via the visa and migration portal. Administrative liability applies for missing the deadlines, reported Kazinform on Aug. 12.

Currently, citizens of 85 countries can visit Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 30 days, including 51 countries under a unilateral regime and 34 through bilateral agreements.

To enhance tourist safety, special cards with a QR code have been introduced.

“When scanned, the user is directed to the SAFETRAVEL.KZ portal, which provides information on safety measures, contacting the police, mobile communications, taxis, and other services. The portal is available in Kazakh, Russian, English, and Chinese,” said a migration service representative.

This year, 8,700 foreign citizens have visited the East Kazakhstan Region.

The migration service also reminded that Kazakh citizens who acquire citizenship of another country must surrender their Kazakhstan passport within 30 days, register the loss of citizenship, and register at their place of residence.