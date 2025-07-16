Kazakhstan Expands Multilingual Tourist Safety System

ASTANA – Foreign travelers arriving in Kazakhstan now receive cards with QR codes at the airports of Astana and Almaty and at the Kaplanbek border checkpoint, in the Turkistan Region, the Interior Ministry reported on July 15.

The QR codes link to SafeTravel.kz, a multilingual platform offering safety tips, recommendations, and links to essential mobile apps for tourists.

This initiative is already showing positive results and helps every tourist feel safe and confident in Kazakhstan.

A month ago, Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov suggested offering free SIM cards to tourists upon arrival, which will help them access the Internet and communications from the moment they arrive.

He reminded that all international airports have implemented a QR code system that contains information about legal taxis, hotels, eSIMs, and tourist sites. At the same time, there are no buses from airports to the city center at night. To solve this problem, he proposed launching night express routes in all international airports.