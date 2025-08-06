Kazakh Investments in Kyrgyz Republic Triple

ASTANA – The volume of foreign direct investment from Kazakhstan into the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reached a record high of $113.5 million in 2024, the Kyrgyz National Investments Agency reported on Aug. 5.

This record value indicates the growing confidence of Kazakhstan’s businesses in the Kyrgyz investment climate.

Since 2021, Kazakh investment inflows have more than tripled, rising from $33.6 million. The increase reflects the strengthening of bilateral economic ties and strategic partnership between the two Central Asian countries.

Kazakh investors are actively involved in such sectors of the Kyrgyz economy as industry and raw material processing, transport and logistics, agriculture, trade, and services.

These investments are driving the modernization of production, creating new jobs, facilitating technology transfer, and boosting Kyrgyz export capacity.