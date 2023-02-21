Condé Nast Traveler Magazine Spotlights Most Breathtaking Places in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Condé Nast Traveler magazine published an article titled “The Most Breathtaking Places to Visit in Kazakhstan” on its website, describing the beauty of Kazakh cities and spectacular landscapes.

“With untouched natural beauty and an abundance of cultural wonders, this awe-inspiring country might be one of the world’s most underrated destinations,” reads the article.

The article shares photos of cities and landscapes, capturing the “fascinating corner of the world that has long been under the radar.” The authors discovered inspiring places in Astana, Burabay National Park, and the Almaty, Mangystau, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, and Ulytau Regions.

“I am glad that world publications started to pay attention to Kazakhstan and list the country among the best travel destinations. We will continue to work on creating conditions for both Kazakh and foreign tourists,” Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev commented on the publication.

Last week, Kazakhstan received the award as the most trending excursion destination for Indian travelers.

The Curly Tales food, travel, experiences, and lifestyle content platform also named Kazakhstan one of the top 10 most budget-friendly countries to visit.