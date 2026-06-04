Cyprus and Kazakhstan Seek to Turn Strategic Location Into Economic Gains

ASTANA — Cyprus is seeking to become a gateway to European markets for Kazakh companies, while Kazakhstan aims to leverage its role as a key Eurasian transit hub to deepen economic ties with the Mediterranean nation.

The message emerged during the Kazakhstan-Cyprus Business Forum in Astana on June 3, which brought together more than 70 business representatives from both countries as part of Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides’ official visit to Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

Addressing the forum, President Christodoulides said Cyprus could serve as an effective entry point into the European market for Kazakh businesses, offering expertise in financial services, regional operations and structured investments.

He described Kazakhstan as a strategically important partner in Central Asia whose growing regional influence is helping strengthen links between Europe and Asia. As global supply chains and transport routes continue to evolve, Christodoulides highlighted the increasing importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, and Kazakhstan’s role as a key component of emerging Eurasian connectivity.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said the forum reflected the commitment of both governments to transform political dialogue into practical business partnerships. He noted that Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nikos Christodoulides had identified significant opportunities to expand trade and investment cooperation during their talks earlier in the day.

Bektenov highlighted Kazakhstan’s ongoing economic reforms aimed at diversifying the economy, attracting investment and fostering innovation. He invited Cypriot companies to explore opportunities in transport and logistics, agriculture, digital technologies, fintech and artificial intelligence.

Kazakh Prime Minister emphasized Kazakhstan’s position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, noting that the country facilitates more than 80% of overland freight transportation between China and Europe. He said Cyprus’s strengths in maritime services and shipping management could complement Kazakhstan’s growing role as a regional logistics hub.

Digitalization and innovation emerged as another key area of interest. Bektenov pointed to Kazakhstan’s expanding technology ecosystem, including Astana Hub, the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center and new supercomputing infrastructure, as platforms for future cooperation with Cypriot companies.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Holding Corp. Timur Turlov, who moderated the forum, said Cyprus remains one of Kazakhstan’s most important partners in financial and investment services. Strengthening ties between the countries’ business communities, he noted, could unlock new investment opportunities and joint projects.

The forum also highlighted Kazakhstan’s efforts to attract foreign capital and talent, including the introduction of its new golden visa regime and the continued development of the Astana International Financial Centre, where more than 30 Cypriot companies are currently registered.

Participants identified transport, logistics, agriculture, digital technologies and artificial intelligence among the sectors with the greatest potential for future cooperation. Both sides expressed confidence that stronger business links, supported by the launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Cyprus, could pave the way for new investment and trade opportunities.