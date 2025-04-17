Kazakhstan’s Young Chess Talents Shine at World Championships with Six Golds and One Bronze

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s young chess players won six gold and one bronze medal at the FIDE World Cadet & Youth Rapid & Blitz Championships 2025, taking place on April 12-18 on the island of Rhodes, Greece.

According to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, 433 young players from 49 countries compete in six age categories, separated by gender, for boys and girls aged 8 to 18. Kazakhstan is represented by 22 participants.

According to the results of 11 rounds played under the Swiss system, the world champions are Adinur Adilbek (O8), Alisha Bisaliyeva (G8) – the only player to win all 11 games, Amirzhan Anetov (O10), Aiyaru Altynbek (G14), Yergali Suleimen (O18), and Elnaz Kaliakhmet (G16). Zhansaya Sholpanbek won the bronze medal.