Exhibition Displays Sacred Books Ahead of Global Religious Congress in Astana

ASTANA – The “Sacred Books” exhibition opened this August at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana, providing the public with an opportunity to learn about the spiritual roots of the world’s major religions.

The exhibition includes 50 sacred documents and rare manuscripts from several faiths and historical periods, each representing an important aspect of the world’s spiritual legacy.

A seventh-century Quran, originally possessed by the last khan (ruler) of Kazakh people Kenesary Kassymuly, replica editions of the Torah, Talmud, Old Testament, and Gospels dating back to the 19th century, as well as Buddhist scrolls, religious symbols, and small editions are among the highlights.

According to the organizers, the display intends to promote interfaith understanding and cultural discussion by demonstrating how sacred books have affected civilizations over ages.

“The preservation and study of these works help build a foundation for mutual respect and deeper dialogue among different cultures and religions,” said Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva at the opening ceremony.

The “Sacred Books” exhibition, which will run until Sept. 25, allows the public to learn about the historical, cultural, and moral value of religious writings, as well as their role in the evolution of human civilization.

The event is part of the cultural agenda building up to the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for Sept. 18-19 in Astana.

The congress, which was first held in 2003, has developed into a prominent global platform that brings together representatives of different faiths.

The last congress took place in October 2022, drawing more than 100 delegations from more than 50 countries. Pope Francis, who passed away in April, visited Kazakhstan for the event, conducting a holy mass for Roman Catholics in the center of Astana.